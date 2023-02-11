Texans corner Desmond King on DeMeco Ryans’ coaching style: ‘Lets you play fast, physical and smart’

Houston Texans cornerback Desmond King II (25) celebrates with his teammates after receiving a fumble by the Cleveland Browns during the first half of an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans in Houston, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022,. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

HOUSTON – When Texans veteran cornerback Desmond King watched the San Francisco 49ers’ top-ranked defense, he immediately noticed their aggressive playing style.

Headlined by NFL Defensive Player of the Year defensive end Nick Bosa and fellow All-Pro selections in middle linebacker Fred Warner and safety Talanoa Hufanga, the 49ers allowed just 16.3 points per game and 299.7 yards per contest.

For his efforts as the 49ers defensive coordinator, new Texans coach DeMeco Ryans was named the NFL Assistant Coach of the Year.

“He’s going to teach us what he knows,” King said. “I can see how fast they’re playing. That’s what he wants to play fast and physical. Don’t make it too difficult for the player, I can see that. He lets you play fast, physical and smart.”

A former first-team All-Pro selection, King has nine career interceptions, seven fumble recoveries, three forced fumbles, 426 tackles, 27 for losses and 33 passes defensed.

King had two interceptions last season with one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and 89 tackles.

“I’m excited, man,” King said. “I’m ready to go. Most important, I’m ready to get to know him even more as the season goes on and kind of take in what he’s ready to give this team.”

