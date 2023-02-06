Chris Myers on Texans coach DeMeco Ryans: ‘A shot of adrenaline. Vocal leader. Anticipate he’ll be players’ coach’

Houston Texans linebacker DeMeco Ryans (59) is introduced to the crowd. The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Houston Texans 24-10, Sept. 10, 2006 at Reliant Stadium in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/NFLPhotoLibrary)

HOUSTON – Hunched over the football at the line of scrimmage, Texans Pro Bowl center center Chris Myers always knew what practice would bring: more roughneck collisions with head-knocking Pro Bowl linebacker and defensive captain DeMeco Ryans.

There were epic clashes between Myers, a leader on an offensive line clearing pathways for Pro Bowl running back Arian Foster, and Ryans, the boss of the defense and, now, the Texans’ new head coach.

It was frequently Myers against the man known as ‘Cap,’ as in Captain, the former NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year from Alabama.

And Ryans wasn’t a silent opponent. His voice was heard. Loud and clear.

“Like a shot of adrenaline,” Myers said. “I went against him more than any other player. We banged heads throughout practice. Mec, his nickname was Cap and he represented that in every sense of the word. Not just because he was elected the captain, but because he carried himself that way. Andre Johnson was known for being that quiet type who led by example. DeMeco was a vocal leader on the the defensive side of the ball. A lot of young kids would turn to him.

“One thing I keep mentioning is his innate trait to lead, whether by example, or bringing a young kid along with extra knowledge of the game. He always carried himself in a first-class way and represented the organization in a great light. That has transitioned to the coaching world to take the San Francisco 49ers to be the No. 1 ranked defense and become one of the top head coaching candidates, if not the top candidate. It speaks volumes for who he was to land back at the team you played with for so long and be so highly regarded. It’s exciting.”

Ryans’ coaching style is certainly a positive one. His background as a player foretold that approach to the game. Set a high standard, encourage others the way he did with Texans linebacker Brian Cushing and celebrate their success. It’s a simple formula based on Ryans’ upbeat, energetic personality.

“DeMeco, from what I can anticipate, is going to be one of those players’ coaches, someone who is going to listen to their players, how their bodies feel, what they feel about the energy and make adjustments accordingly. Some hard-nosed coaches like Bill Belichick or Bill Parcells, it’s their way or the highway. I think DeMeco will take that players’ coach role.”

The Texans have endured three consecutive losing seasons. Counting interim coach Romeo Crennel, who replaced a fired Bill O’Brien after an 0-4 start in 2020, David Culley and Lovie Smith, who presided over a 3-13-1 squad last season, Ryans is the Texans’ fifth head coach in the past four years.

Cal McNair, the Texans’ chairman and CEO, Hannah McNair, the Texans’ foundation vice president, and general manager Nick Caserio all want the same things: winning and stability.

“He’s coming into a team that’s already hungry, starving, really, and willing to fight,” Myers said. “Last year’s record is not indicative of the talent. It’s been an unsettling way of handling things the last few years. They were looking for a solid leader to direct the ship. I think DeMeco is that guy. Everyone has this sense of comfort just knowing who he is as a person. The fans, everyone as a whole, can relate to DeMeco. He knows the city so well and was such a big part of the organization. It should be a smooth transition.

“You hope that Cal and Hannah give him the keys to the Corvette and have him lead. I believe Cal and Hannah give him the ability with the GM to make the moves and, given the opportunity, to make a free agent splash. Whether it’s a big-time quarterback coming out in the draft or in free agency , they can make an imprint. The Texans are doing some big things. They signed DeMeco, so that would bode real well on building for the future. I’m excited for it. It definitely brings an optimistic glass half-full kind of feeling to the organization.”

Myers, 41, retired after the 2014 season and now lives in Philadelphia with his family. He was recently in town for defensive end J.J. Watt’s retirement dinner at B&B Butchers. He hopes to be around on a more regular basis going forward with Ryans now in charge.

“It bring a sense of pride,” Myers said. “When I was down there for J.J.’s hangout session, we were all talking about it and hoping it would be DeMeco. We’re all stoked to see how he handles the situation. I’ll definitely be out there more. I’m super stoked for ‘Mec. Obviously, I’m very impressed with what he’s done thus far at a young age in his coaching career.”

Aaron Wilson is a contributor to KPRC 2 and click2houston.com