Cooper Athlete Commits to Play College Baseball at National Signing Day

The John Cooper School Athletic Department held a signing ceremony on Wednesday, February 1 in the Dunlap Gymnasium to recognize senior Kade Meyer who will be competing at the college level in the fall of 2023.

Meyer will play baseball for Rhodes College, Memphis, Tenn. Parents, faculty, coaches and teammates joined Athletic Director John Hoye to honor Meyer.

“Kade is not only a great student and athlete, but a top character person that is an asset to any team he belongs to,” Hoye said.

“Kade has this goal since he got into our program to play college baseball,” said Mike Williams, head coach for the school’s baseball program.

“Nobody will ever out work him. He will serve as one of our team captains this year and help lead us in SPC play.”