HOUSTON –

What a great weekend out at Minute Maid Park! Hope you were able to make it out for Fan Fest! The players you can tell are getting the itch to get back into the swing of things as they try to defend their World Series crown in 2023.

Can they do it again? Even without the aging Justin Verlander who won 18 games last year, this rotation is strong and this lineup is still among the most dangerous in MLB.

So my answer is YES they can do it again but the AL West is improved and it won’t be an easy cakewalk.

Astros name a new general manager

Longtime baseball executive Dana Brown has been hired as the Astros new general manager, Astros owner and chairman Jim Crane announced today. Get the latest on this story here.

What’s ahead

The Astros will continue offseason workouts as camp gets set to ramp up in a few weeks when pitchers and catchers arrive in West Palm Beach. They report Feb. 15 and will be on the fields starting on the 16. Then on Feb. 21, position players will join in for workouts and the fun begins.

This spring training will be highlighted as well by the World Baseball Classic. The season begins in late March as the Astros open at MMP against the Chicago White Sox on the 30 for a four-game series.

Keep it locked on KPRC 2, KPRC 2+ and Click2houston.com Sports for all of your Astros offseason news.