YOUTH MOVEMENT: Concordia freshman ready to make splash for ‘Saders; Aggies

Concordia Lutheran, the perennial State Title contender, is back for another successful Spring season on the diamond with talent oozing out of the TAPPS power.

Per the usual, expectations will be high from this consistently exceptional Crusaders roster that includes TCU-commit Nolan Traeger (C), Auburn-signee Alex Petrovic (RHP) and Baylor-commit Michael Herndon (Utility Player).

But there is a future star who is getting a lot of buzz -- freshman shortstop Ronin McCraw.

Before joining the Concordia baseball program, McCraw has already received acclaim for his performance. Following his time spent in the elite select baseball leagues, McCraw committed to play for Texas A&M as one of the nation's top young prospects.

“I chose to play for A&M since it’s close to home,” said McCraw. “They’re in the SEC, so I might as well play in the best conference in college, and just get better as a player. I’m really pleased to get that opportunity since my dad has always taught me to push for it. You know, your work is going to show what you’re capable of. You don’t have to talk the talk, if your work does it for you.”

McGraw is going to draw from the stars already wearing the blue and white.

“Something I expect of the upperclassmen is for them to keep me accountable,” McCraw said. “I want them to be on me as much as they can because they know what it takes to be a part of a championship-caliber team. That will be really beneficial for me.”

The young infielder will be an important asset to the Crusaders’ defense, but his hitting ability will be a vital addition to the team in their seemingly-inevitable playoff run. Despite the fact that the team hasn’t won a Championship since 2015, it’s becoming more evident that Concordia Lutheran is due for a ring.

“Last year, the team lost in the State Semis,” said McCraw. “So, this year our goal is to take it further and win State. We want our revenge this year and we’ll be working to get it.”