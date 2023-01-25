THE NEXT BIG THING: Jasper has budding star in Smith

Southeast Texas has seen some talented football players become high level recruits and succeed at the next level and the next SETX star is a linebacker from Jasper.

Ty’ Anthony Smith from Jasper High School is already a 3-star recruit with over 20 offers from schools like Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, Boston College, LSU, Texas A&M, OU, Texas and others.

Smith had a phenomenal Junior season tallying 76 tackles, 36 assists, 6 TFL’s, 4 PBU, 1 FF.

The 3-star LB visited Texas A&M this past weekend, showing up to Texas A&M’s junior day on Saturday with many other high level recruits from across the nation. While many recruits have different things that make a visit special, Smith's highlight of the weekend was talking with coach Jimbo Fisher.

“Honestly, talking with coach Jimbo was what I liked most about the visit” said Smith. “Talking with the head coach, the guy who runs the whole thing and makes all the decisions, really made my visit. He brought me into his office and kept it real with me with any questions I had, which was an important thing to me.”

Smith also got to talk with defensive coordinator DJ Durkin, who told him to just “keep being him”.

The experience was filled watching the playoff games with the other recruits, talking with the staff, and the food...

Smith will be playing on the 7v7 circuit this spring with the Texas Nightraydas, where he plans to work on his speed and coverage skills.

As far as more visits go, he will be visiting OU on the 28th and Baylor on the 29th. Watch out for this rising star from SETX, whose recruitment is heating.