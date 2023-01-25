THE BLUE AND GOLD: Klein Swim looking to have another great season

The Bearkats have been a power in the pool over several decades, dating back to the 1980s. It was just four years ago that both the Boys and Girls earned 6th-place finishes at State.
The girls won District in 2020, and the boys won in 2019.
This year's group is led by Quinn Flavin, Quint Erwin, and Lorenzo Viteri, while Jessica Powell, Isabelle Dollar, and Ciara O'Sullivan set the pace on the Girls' side.
Lorenzo Viteri
Bradley Collier (Vype)
Ciara O'Sullivan
Bradley Collier (Vype)
Quinn Flavin
Bradley Collier (Vype)
Isabelle Dollar
Bradley Collier (Vype)
Team Shot in the Water
Bradley Collier (Vype)