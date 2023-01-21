Wonder in the Water; Oak’s Johnson a natural in the pool

Cameryn Johnson knew, at a very young age, that swimming was her thing.

The Klein Oak senior played almost every sport, as a kid, but was at her best when she was in the water.

“I liked how it was a summer sport,” Johnson said. “I did summer league swim and I loved racing people and winning. Every time I touch the wall, I get that instant gratification.”

There’s been a lot of gratification. Ever since she was six years old, Johnson has dominated any and all competitors.

“Even then, a lot of people saw me as a swimmer,” Johnson said. “Like, that was my thing. But I didn’t really pick it until I got to high school. I finally figured I needed to focus my time on swim if I was going to be the best I can be in that one sport.”

Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)

She’s certainly there. Johnson is District 14-6A’s back-to-back 100 freestyle champion. She was the number one seed in the 100-freestyle and third in the 50-freestyle at the Region IV-6A Championships, last year. She helped Oak’s 200-freestyle relay to a second-place finish at Regionals. It’s no surprise, then, that colleges desired her talent, considering Johnson is, now, a Missouri State commit.

“I’m a very social person and I like to have friends who are like my family,” Johnson said. “Right when I got to Missouri State, my host made me feel like she was my sister. The whole team made me feel like we were best friends. The coach I have now is pretty much a twin of my high school coach. They’re almost exactly alike, they even look alike. I feel like all that will make the transition to college easier.”

Outside of swimming, Johnson is very much involved with her school. She is a singer in Oak’s Chorale choir. She is also a staff member for her school’s media team and helps cover Friday night football by doing interviews and digital media. Johnson wants to be an international broadcaster, having gone on international mission trips with her church every summer. This summer, she spent two weeks in Alaska.

“Everybody I know sees being an international broadcaster,” Johnson said.“It’s pretty cool.”