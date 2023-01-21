PITCH PERFECT; Klein Forest Boys have special class, Girls to create chaos

The Klein Forest Golden Eagles Boys’ Team has high expectations for 2022-23, after reaching the playoffs, last season, with a 4th-place finish in the district (7-6).

The Eagles’ season came to an end with a 3-2 loss to Cypress Ranch in the first round of the postseason.

“We have a golden generation coming through KF this year,” sixth-year head coach Roger Ramirez said. “This group of seniors has been playing varsity for three years and have great chemistry. They are very coachable.”

Captains Cristian Cañas and Javeth Figueroa set the tone on both sides of the ball.

Klein Forest's Cristian CañasBradley C. Collier (VYPE)

“Cristian wants to be the leading scorer in the district and displays intensity and mental toughness,” Ramirez said. “Javeth has great timing with defensive tackles, a good touch, and vision to help build from the back.”

Ramirez also mentioned Fernando Villarreal and Joshua Reyes in the midfield; Diego Martinez and Marvin Juarez on defense and Alex Discua in goal are tremendous players back in the nest.

“Our kids love to put on the KF jersey and represent their community,” he said. “They want to put KF soccer on the map.”

2022-23 Klein Forest Girls SoccerBradley C. Collier (VYPE)

The girls struggled through a 0-12 district campaign but continued to battle and compete. Coach Juan Loera is building his culture and girls are buying in.

“It ’s all about chemistry and grit for us,” he said.“We don't want to be the underdog in the district anymore. We are trying to create some chaos, build perseverance, win a few district games and go from there.”

The strength of his team is the defense led by Alexandra Aguilar and Nadine Sanchez, while Alejandra Romo looks to provide a spark on offense.

Javeth Figueroa

Alexandra Aguilar

Alex Discua

Diana Silvera

Marvin Juarez

Alexia Ruiz