Astros action you need to know: From the final two to what’s next

Hey guys it’s Ari Alexander with the Astros, who are all over the Houston area and good chunks of the state with their caravan. There’s a good chance if you’ve been at a Chick-Fil-A somewhere in the area you’ve in run into David Hensley (Astros Caravan MVP). Saturday’s FanFest will have a lot of big names involved, including a pop-up tent from Alex Bregman’s Breggy Bomb Salsa to look forward to.

THE FINAL TWO

The Astros reached arbitration settlement agreements with six of their eight eligible players. They didn’t reach an agreement with Kyle Tucker and Cristian Javier. Both are in their first arbitration years (AKA “arb 1″). Tucker has filed for $7.5 million, the Astros filed at $5 million. Javier filed for $3.5 million, the Astros filed at $3 million. Both cases will go to arbitration.

For Tucker, the Astros argument is that Carlos Correa got $5 million in his arb 1 year. For Tucker, the argument is he’s a 12.8 WAR player, and his Tampa counterpart, Mets 1B Pete Alonso got $7.4 million in his arb 1 year, despite being a lesser defensive player than Tucker (Tucker won a Gold Glove in 2022). Alonso came into 2022 with a career 9.8 WAR, which is below Tucker. Tucker plays a more premium position, and is better at it. Alonso obviously has more name recognition and is the bigger star, but arbitration is about on-field success, and Tucker has proven it.

For Javier, the Astros argument is the $3 million Framber Valdez got in his arb 1 year in 2022. Valdez had a big jump in 2023 to $6.8 million in his arb 2 year. They could also bring up that Javier has never had a full-time starter role, and relievers or swingmen get less in arbitration. Javier’s argument is that he pitched to insane numbers in 2022 and was unhittable in the playoffs. Javier made two starts, throwing 11.1 innings vs. the Yankees and Phillies to end the year and gave up ONE HIT. Not one run, ONE HIT.

THE ALEDMYS ROLE

Aledmys Diaz is an Oakland Athletic and a month before Spring Training Yuli Gurriel is a free agent. I’ve heard buzz around the league that would suggest Yuli staying with Houston was a strong possibility, but the latest news regarding him is a reported meeting with the Marlins. The Astros have a starting first baseman (Jose Abreu) and a backup first baseman (J.J. Matijevic or David Hensley or Yainer Diaz). Yuli would obviously add nice depth and clubhouse presence.

The Aledmys Diaz role of super utility man is likely David Hensley’s to lose without any further signings. Hensley probably profiles better at corner infield than middle infield because he’s massive (six-foot-six), but that hasn’t stopped him from playing solid defense at shortstop in the minors. He can comfortably play all four infield positions and is learning a bit of outfield to expand his usefulness. Hensley also hit 10-29 in limited time in 2022, and showed excellent plate discipline in the playoffs, getting a key walk before Yordan’s iconic ALDS homer.

WHAT’S NEXT

FanFest! Come and meet your favorite Astros at Minute Maid Park on Saturday! Then it’s time for Spring Training.