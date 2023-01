(Copyright (c) 2023 VYPE - All rights reserved)

VYPEU Behind the Lens: Klein Cain secures 4th district win

Saturday afternoon Klein Cain boys basketball took on the Tomball Cougars. Klein Cain took the win with a 60-37 final score.

Here are some photos from the game:

