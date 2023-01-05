Klein ISD Athletes of the Month: Martinez, Thompson headline upcoming soccer seasons

Welcome to the Klein ISD Athletes of the Month - highlighting some of the best student-athletes in one of the most proud districts in the state of Texas.

Klein ISD is a traditional soccer power and this year will be no different. This month we forecast the players who will make headlines over the next few months as the stars on the pitch in Klein ISD.

Nathan Martinez, Klein Cain Soccer

One of the most lethal soccer players in the city of Houston is Klein Cain’s Nathan Martinez. In two quick seasons, Martinez has been named the District Newcomer of the Year and co-Midfield Player of the Year for the Hurricanes, leading Cain to the postseason in 2022. What will he do for an encore?

Tiana Thompson, Klein Soccer

What a year it was for the Klein High School girls’ soccer team in 2022 as the Bearkats won district and advanced to the Regional Final. The ‘Kats are back with State Title aspirations in 2023 as Tiana Thompson returns to the huddle. The senior is a returning first-team, all-state selection and Stephen F. Austin-signee.