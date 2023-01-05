Antonian wins third-annual Houston Private School Classic over holidays

The Antonian Apaches are one of the top private schools in the state of Texas and showed why, winning the Houston Private School Classic last week.

The Houston Private School Classic is a three-day event hosted by Second Baptist School and St. Francis Episcopal.

“We were thrilled to be able to partner with SFE once again to put on the 3rd Annual Houston Private School Classic,” SBS athletic director Mike Walker said. “In 2020, we invited 12 schools and were just happy to have games for our athletes. Now, this event has grown to 24 varsity teams and 12 JV teams. So much thanks to Coach Mouton and his staff, Coach Harold Baber and his staff along with so many parent volunteers and staff members. This field was really competitive this year and we had some great games.”

The Apaches knocked off Second Baptist School in the gold bracket finals to take the trophy. St. Thomas Episcopal won the silver bracket over Fort Bend Christian Academy, while Trinity Christian Academy on Tennessee beat Cypress Christian to win the bronze bracket.

...

ALL TOURNAMENT TEAM

MVP

Max George, Antonian Prep

...

TOURNAMENT TEAM

Dylan Felcman, Cy Christian

Toby Thomas, Trinity Christian

Jaden Araiza, FBCA

Noah Benny, FBCA

John Laboy II, St. Francis

Corey Syon II, St. Francis

Aiden Law, STE

Nathan Law, STE

Justin Scott, Westbury Christian

Jason Scott, Westbury Christian

Dyllan Thomas, Second Baptist School

RJ Manginello, Second Baptist School

Knowledge Carter, Antonian Prep

Isaiah Fox, Antonian Prep