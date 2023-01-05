Antonian wins third-annual Houston Private School Classic over holidays

The Antonian Apaches are one of the top private schools in the state of Texas and showed why, winning the Houston Private School Classic last week.
The Houston Private School Classic is a three-day event hosted by Second Baptist School and St. Francis Episcopal.
“We were thrilled to be able to partner with SFE once again to put on the 3rd Annual Houston Private School Classic,” SBS athletic director Mike Walker said. “In 2020, we invited 12 schools and were just happy to have games for our athletes. Now, this event has grown to 24 varsity teams and 12 JV teams. So much thanks to Coach Mouton and his staff, Coach Harold Baber and his staff along with so many parent volunteers and staff members. This field was really competitive this year and we had some great games.”
The Apaches knocked off Second Baptist School in the gold bracket finals to take the trophy. St. Thomas Episcopal won the silver bracket over Fort Bend Christian Academy, while Trinity Christian Academy on Tennessee beat Cypress Christian to win the bronze bracket.
...
ALL TOURNAMENT TEAM
MVP
Max George, Antonian Prep
...
TOURNAMENT TEAM
Dylan Felcman, Cy Christian
Toby Thomas, Trinity Christian
Jaden Araiza, FBCA
Noah Benny, FBCA
John Laboy II, St. Francis
Corey Syon II, St. Francis
Aiden Law, STE
Nathan Law, STE
Justin Scott, Westbury Christian
Jason Scott, Westbury Christian
Dyllan Thomas, Second Baptist School
RJ Manginello, Second Baptist School
Knowledge Carter, Antonian Prep
Isaiah Fox, Antonian Prep