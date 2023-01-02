Texans go winless at home for first time in franchise history: ‘Tough because fans deserve so much, spend their hard-earned money to watch us... Disappointing and unacceptable’

Houston Texans place kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn (7) celebrates his field goal against the Tennessee Titans during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

HOUSTON – In another embarrassing moment during a season filled with far too many of them, the Texans’ blowout loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars established a woeful franchise record.

The 31-3 defeat in the final home game of the season Sunday at NRG Stadium meant that the Texans finished the season winless at home for the first time in the history of the team. The Texans went 1-7 previously in 2013, former coach Gary Kubiak’s final season, and were 2-7 at home last year under David Culley.

Although the crowds have been thin for months other than some die-hard attendees amidst an influx of other teams’ fans, it’s a hard truth that the 2-13-1 Texans haven’t given them a lot to be enthusiastic about.

“It’s tough because the first thing you think about is the fans and they deserve so much,” Texans veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks said. “They spend their hard-earned money to watch us play, so I, as a player, got to be frustrated for them. I respect them because they continue to show up. Not being able to get it done at home for them, you’ve got to be able to win at home in this league to have a shot. To not have one win that’s disappointing and unacceptable.”

The Texans struggled in almost every area of the game. There was little to no passing game or running game to speak of on offense. The defense’s tackling was shoddy as the Jaguars snapped their nine-game losing streak to the Texans.

“Disappointing,” said Texans coach Lovie Smith, whose future with the organization along with the coaching staff is under evaluation. “Whenever you talk about a first-time, something that’s never been done, you know, as I said, the plan, of course, was to play a lot better. When you play like that, it’s not going to happen. We’re not going to win one, so there’s nothing else to really say on that. You got to score some points, got to be able to keep them out of the end zone. We didn’t do that today.”

The performance was bad enough that defensive end Jerry Hughes tossed his helmet on the sideline in frustration after the Texans allowed a rushing touchdown in the first quarter to open the game’s scoring.

“We gave up a touchdown on the opening drive, that’s not really part of our goals we want to accomplish,” Hughes said. “It’s just frustrating at that point. It’s now how we want to start off the new year against Jacksonville. Lovie told us we’ve beaten them at least nine times in a row, and we wanted to keep that streak going. They came out with a lot more energy and passion, and we couldn’t match it today.”

The Texans made the wrong kind of history with this team. A Sugar Land native, Hughes grew up cheering for the Texans.

“It doesn’t feel good, to be honest with you,” Hughes said. “We take pride in suiting up, playing football, and not getting a win in our home stadium, it wasn’t something we wanted to start the new year off. It’s unfortunate. That stat with beating them nine times, you have to understand they’re going to come out with a lot of energy.

“They’re going to be aware of that stat. It’s like having a fight with your little brother. If you beat them nine times, you’ve got to be ready for the 10th because they’re going to throw the whole kitchen sink at you. They were playing with playoff energy and we couldn’t match it for some reason.”

Texans defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo, an Alief Taylor graduate, grew up watching the team during its days when it was winning division titles. This group isn’t close to competing for the postseason, even in a weak AFC South division.

‘It really hurts, especially being a Houston guy,” Okoronkwo said. “Definitely you want to give the fans a win at home, especially the last home game of the year. We’re not going to cry over spilled milk, though, Were ready to get back to work and get this bad taste out of our mouth.”

Against the Jaguars, the defense allowed running back Travis Etienne Jr. to rush for 108 yards as he ripped off a 62-yard sprint for a touchdown as he broke tackle attempts by defensive backs Desmond King and safety Jalen Pitre.

“It’s really disappointing,” Pitre said. “It’s sad we couldn’t get a win for the fans.”

Texans quarterback Davis Mills overthrew several receivers. He also lost a fumble on a sack and it was returned for a touchdown by cornerback Tyson Campbell.

“It’s tough losing, period,” Texans Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil said. “They outplayed us. They wanted it more. Everybody has to do their job, coaches, and players, and do better. It’s a bad one. Nobody was clicking. We weren’t playing together. It’s a long year. The energy was flat.”

A former Super Bowl coach and Coach of the Year, Smith was asked to evaluate his performance in leading the team. The record, he acknowledged, speaks for itself. The Texans have one game left against the Indianapolis Colts. If they lose the game, they’ll earn the top overall pick of the draft.

“I don’t quite know how to answer that,” Smith said. “We’ve won two games. When I talk about what the players haven’t done, I mean, we’re leading them. I’m leading the team. So, it’s pretty simple how I’ve done this year. Haven’t done as good enough of a job to win games.

“So, sometimes I mean it ends up like that for whatever reason. I know we showed up, we’ve been trying hard. We didn’t get it done right now. What I’m focusing on as much as anything is we have one more opportunity to get a win, and then after that, you can look at the body of work and what we’ve done with what we’ve been working with.”

Cooks wanted to be traded before the NFL deadline, but a deal couldn’t be worked out. He’s still expected to be traded during the offseason.

“‘I’ve been fortunate and blessed to be part of multiple winning teams, and it’s definitely been a test,” Cooks said. “Going through it as a man, I’ve got to continue to push. I’d be lying if I told you this wasn’t my most frustrating year. I’m trying to also lead the best way I can.

“We have some young guys on this team who are going to be special in this league. We’re human. We all have our moments. It’s a frustrating year. God definitely tests you in so many ways.”

