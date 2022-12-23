17º

LIVE

Sports

Texans’ Laremy Tunsil provides shopping spree, surprise holiday party for single mothers and their children

Pro Bowl left tackle inspired by his mother’s example

Aaron Wilson, KPRC 2 Sports Contributor

Tags: Houston Texans, Laremy Tunsil, Giving Back
Texans’ Laremy Tunsil provides shopping spree, surprise holiday party for single mothers and their children (KPRC 2)

HOUSTON – Texans Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil hosted a $5,000 shopping spree and a surprise holiday party for single mothers and their children Thursday night at WSS in Houston.

In partnership with Gracewood, a nonprofit organization, AK Law Firm, Ashley Home Store and Vault Aviation, Tunsil helped the children pick out presents and, later, worked behind the cash register to check them out.

Tunsil is inspired by the example of his mother, a single mom who worked three jobs to provide for him and his brother, Alex Weber, who attended the event along with Laolu Sanni, the NFL player’s business manager and friend of Divine Tree, whose motto is the “gift that keeps giving.”

“The holiday season can be a strenuous time for single mothers trying to provide their children with memorable, love-filled gifts,” Tunsil said. “My mom worked tirelessly to be able to provide year round, but especially around Christmas. I always admired her hard work and dedication as a single parent. For that reason, I really wanted to do something special for other single mothers to help lighten their burdens the way I wanted to help my mother when I was younger.”

Ashley HomeStore community coordinator Brittany Graham added: “We understand that being a single mother is twice the work, but it is also twice the love. We are in awe of the power and strength a single mother has. We also fully believe that family begins and ends at home and we are on a mission to support and strengthen homes - no matter what they may look like. We are thrilled to partner with our friend Laremy to love on these amazing families this holiday season.”

Aaron Wilson is a contributor to KPRC 2 and click2houston.com

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email