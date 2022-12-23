Texans’ Laremy Tunsil provides shopping spree, surprise holiday party for single mothers and their children

HOUSTON – Texans Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil hosted a $5,000 shopping spree and a surprise holiday party for single mothers and their children Thursday night at WSS in Houston.

Texans Pro Bowl LT Laremy Tunsil @KingTunsil78 @_Leezzy @AlexDWeb1 @DivineTreee and Gracewood @AshleyHomeStore host 25 single mothers and their children for private event @shopWSS @lgcyphlnthrpy with a $5,000 shopping spree followed by surprise holiday party pic.twitter.com/JIWoo1IPCv — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) December 23, 2022

In partnership with Gracewood, a nonprofit organization, AK Law Firm, Ashley Home Store and Vault Aviation, Tunsil helped the children pick out presents and, later, worked behind the cash register to check them out.

Tunsil is inspired by the example of his mother, a single mom who worked three jobs to provide for him and his brother, Alex Weber, who attended the event along with Laolu Sanni, the NFL player’s business manager and friend of Divine Tree, whose motto is the “gift that keeps giving.”

Laremy Tunsil @KingTunsil78 'Holiday season can be strenuous time for single mothers trying to provide their children with memorable, love-filled gifts. My mom worked tirelessly to be able to provide, but especially around Christmas. I always admired her hard work and dedication' https://t.co/8Ig5ygk4u5 pic.twitter.com/E4x55JaBvm — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) December 23, 2022

“The holiday season can be a strenuous time for single mothers trying to provide their children with memorable, love-filled gifts,” Tunsil said. “My mom worked tirelessly to be able to provide year round, but especially around Christmas. I always admired her hard work and dedication as a single parent. For that reason, I really wanted to do something special for other single mothers to help lighten their burdens the way I wanted to help my mother when I was younger.”

Ashley HomeStore community coordinator Brittany Graham added: “We understand that being a single mother is twice the work, but it is also twice the love. We are in awe of the power and strength a single mother has. We also fully believe that family begins and ends at home and we are on a mission to support and strengthen homes - no matter what they may look like. We are thrilled to partner with our friend Laremy to love on these amazing families this holiday season.”

