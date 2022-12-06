Legends to be inducted into the GHBCA Hall of Fame

The Greater Houston Baseball Coaches Association will have four new Hall of Fame inductees joining their esteemed ranks this Thursday.

Langham Creek’s Coach Armando Sedeño has been the coach for the school for over 30 years and impressively led the Lobos to the State Semifinals in 2016.

During that time span, he has become the winningest coach in Cy-Fair ISD history, with over 600 victories (628 and still active) to his name. He’s been nationally ranked in the top 10 and ranked in the top 20 six times while coaching over 150 players to sign/play at the next level.

Suffice it to say, Sedeño, the 2015 Ray Knoblauch Coaching Award Recipient is a worthy inclusion in the HBCA.

Langham Creek's Coach Armando Sedeño

Katy’s recently-retired coach Tom McPherson spent 45 years coaching, the last 34 with Katy High School.

With 891 career wins (the most in 6A Texas HS Baseball), two state tournament appearances and district championships ranging in the double-digits, this legendary figure is a must in the Hall of Fame.

Katy's HOF Coach Tom McPherson

Bellaire’s Rocky Manuel retired after 35 years of coaching, spending the last 25 of them at Bellaire. He enjoyed a phenomenal career, in which he recorded 998 wins, along with two State Championships (1994, 1999) and two State tournament appearances.

Along with those appearances, Manuel reached the postseason 28 times and was named National Coach of the Year by USA Today in 1994 -- when the Bellaire team was recognized as National Champions.

Bellaire's Coach Rocky Manuel

Lastly, coach Rick Carpenter, who coached for Elkins and Prosper in his 40-year career, will also be recognized on Thursday.

During his stints with both schools, Carpenter amassed 883 total wins, including 29 playoff berths, 19 district championships and 19 recognitions as District Coach of Year. Furthermore, he earned State titles for FB Elkins in 1995, 2002 and 2003 and Prosper HS in 2015.

Notably in 2002, Carpenter led Elkins to a National Championship Title, compelling the school to rename their field from “Elkins Field” to “Rick Carpenter Field”.

Elkins and Prosper HOF Coach Rick Carpenter