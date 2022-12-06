Four On the Floor; Horton, Hadnot, Singh, and Miller headlining the early season

With High Basketball heating up, it’s time to recognize some of the top prospects in the Houston area. These young athletes are Vype’s “Four on the Floor” as the season begins, in Houston.

Clear Falls' Orlando Horton (Senior--5'9 Guard)

Bradley Collier (VYPE)

Orlando Horton--Clear Falls

In his senior debut, Horton flexed his potential by scoring 40 points and racking up 11 assists. He has proven to be one of the best available unsigned seniors in the greater Houston area. If Horton maintains this level of consistent play, he will be in the conversation as one of the area's top collegiate acquisitions.

Cypress Creek's Corey Hadnot (Senior--6'2 Guard)

Bradley Collier (VYPE)

Cypress Creek's Corey Hadnot

Hadnot executed a game of separation in the RCS Season Opener. He efficiently scored at will and demonstrated why he is a D1 player. The recent Purdue Fort Wayne commit showed no hesitation in his game, as Hadnot’s mid-range jump shot looked elite Saturday afternoon, in which he led all scorers with 33 points.​

The Woodlands-College Park's Xander Singh (Senior--6'4 Forward)

Bradley Collier (VYPE)

College Park's Xander Singh

In College Park’s first tournament of the season, Singh was named MVP of the Alamo City Hoops Classic. Leading the Cavaliers to a 4-0 record to start the season, this crafty forward is averaging just over 13 points per game, and is set to usher his team to a post season berth.

Pasadena Memorial's Robert Miller (Junior--6'10 Forward)

Bradley Collier (VYPE)

Pasadena Memorial's Robert Miller

​Miller demonstrated a skillful display of athleticism in game one of the season, with several college coaches in attendance, by finishing the contest with 27 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 blocks versus the Woodlands.

The towering Miller was able to lead his team to victory by contesting everything at the rim and making his presence known on both ends of the floor, which is actually what Pasadena Memorial expects out of the young star. When it's all said and done, Miller will be one of the top recruits in the nation.

For more of your Houston hoop scoop be sure to follow VYPE’s basketball insider Ray Meach on twitter @rayemeach