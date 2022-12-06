Following The Course: Earle's Programs Continue to Make TWCA Proud

THE WOODLANDS CHRISTIAN ACADEMY CROSS COUNTRY PROGRAMS ARE STATE RECOGNIZED UNDER THE DIRECTION OF COACH TOM EARLE, WHO HAS VIRTUALLY BUILT THE WARRIORS INTO A POWER OVER A DECADE.

This year’s installment had their own unique characteristics were accentuated throughout the season.

Let’s start with the girls. Leading the way all fall was undisputed junior captain Zoe Calimani, who had a personal best of 12:48 this season.

“This is a very competitive group on the course, but also academically,” Earle said. “We had a stretch of Homecoming and the end of the grading period, where they were mentally exhausted. We took a team bonding trip to Austin to run and it was great for them. What I loved about this team is that they steadily improved all season.”

Rounding out the top five runners were Flo Shirley, Elaina Formica, Camile Young and Bree Stowell.

“Flo’s sister, Fern, was a great runner here; Elaina is just a freshman; Camile is a soccer star and Bree swims long distance at an elite level,” Earle said. “They are some tremendous athletes.”

The boys’ strength was their pack mentality. Led by sophomore Hudson Howard, the Warriors racked up points by running together in most meets.

“It’s been interesting,” Earle said. “We didn’t have that superstar, but a great group of guys pushing each other as a unit.”

Seniors Zach Bagnoli, Seth Culberson and Lucas Travathan were part of the pack along with Philip Catron and freshman Roberto Calimani.