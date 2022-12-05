Texans rookie Jalen Pitre intercepts third pass of season, shifted to ‘natural’ free safety spot

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) is tackled by Houston Texans safety Jalen Pitre (5) during the second half of an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans in Houston, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

HOUSTON – Jalen Pitre instinctively broke on the football, reading the eyes of a three-time Pro Bowl quarterback Sunday.

The Texans rookie safety picked off Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson in the end zone on a pass intended for wide receiver Amari Cooper on Sunday at NRG Stadium.

This marked Pitre’s third interception of the season, his first since twice intercepting Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields earlier this season and signaled an improvement in the second-round draft pick’s play since experiencing something of a slump in terms of tackling and big plays generated.

“It felt really good, interceptions in this league are hard to come by,” Pitre said. “There are a lot of great quarterbacks, so I was blessed to get one.”

Pitre also recorded a season-high 16 tackles, setting a franchise rookie record and breaking former Texans linebacker DeMeco Ryans’ record of 15 tackles on Dec. 3, 2006. Pitre and Ryans are the only players in the NFL since 1991 to have at least 15 tackles and one interception in one game.

Since moving Pitre to free safety, he’s looked much more comfortable and hasn’t missed as many tackles.

“It has to help an awful lot,” Texans coach Lovie Smith said. “Jalen has been in the starting position pretty much since we drafted him. In a few games, he didn’t play his best ball. We’ve moved him back.

“He’s been playing free safety the last couple of games, and it seemed like he is more comfortable back there. I thought he played the ball well. I thought he tackled well. It’s a good game, and just have to let those young guys continue to play. There’s a lot of good that they did.”

The Texans still lost Sunday, though, falling 27-14 despite not allowing an offensive touchdown as the offense had two turnovers resulting in scores and allowed a punt return for a score.

“We’ve just got to make a couple more plays to eventually get that win,” Pitre said. “But there are some good things that we could build on. Overall, we’ve just got to make more plays.”

Pitre is working on becoming a sounder tackler. He leads the Texans in missed tackles, including one on a touchdown pass by Daniel Jones against the New York Giants.

“I think it’s just the experiences we’ve been through and we’re just learning,” Pitre said. “We’re continuing to learn, not only learning, but unlearning things. Just some give and take there. Just me personally, my tempo on tackles. Sometimes, I can be a little too overaggressive. It’s about understanding there’s a time and place for everything.”

Pitre gave his interception football to safeties coach Joe Danna, crediting him for helping him diagnose plays.

“My coaches put me in great spots, I’m thankful,” Pitre said. “He gets all the credit for a lot of work he does behind the scenes. He’s the reason I’m making the tackles and interceptions I’m getting. I’m thankful for him.”

A former Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year at Baylor, Pitre has started every game and has recorded one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, 92 tackles, five for losses and one sack.

“I think that’s a heck of a job for a rookie that’s growing, and I shouldn’t say rookie,” Smith said. “They’ve played a lot of football now. Jalen Pitre has an opportunity to be a good football player, and he continues to come to work and improve on those things.

“Again, he’s played his best ball. Maybe, us as coaches, we had him at strong safety position and now he is at the free safety position. Didn’t really do a lot of that in college, but it seems like that’s the more natural position for him.”

Pitre is the first rookie to have 15 or more tackles since Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard’s 17 in 2018 against the Buffalo Bills.

“We just have to make a couple of more plays,” Pitre said. “Every week, I go in trying to make plays for my team. I think I did that. Obviously, I need to make a couple more. I am going to try and do that in the future.”

Aaron Wilson is a contributor to KPRC2 and click2houston.com.