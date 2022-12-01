ALL EYES ON 10: Katy’s Koger playing for number on jersey

The undefeated Katy Tigers are three wins away from claiming yet another UIL State Title.

After rolling past Fort Bend Clements (59-0), Memorial (62-21), and Summer Creek (35-7), the Tigers have advanced to the Regional Finals. Leading the charge for Katy is senior QB Caleb Koger.

Koger has been the starting QB for the Tigers since his sophomore year, leading Katy to its ninth State Championship in school history. It's seems fitting that No. 10 is under center in the Tigers' campaign for their 10th title.

“I find it kind of coincidental [No. 10 going for No. 10],” said Koger. “It’s kind of funny how that worked out. It’s been a lot of fun over the past three years. Growing and becoming a better person and player with each team has been a blast.”

Koger has thrown for over 1,200 yards, but more importantly is his TD:INT ratio of 18:4. He's blessed with the two-punch knockout of RBs Seth Davis (1,600 yards) and RB Dallas Glass (1,200 yards) and his favorite WRs Adam Jackson, Micah Koenig and and Oliver Ginn. He's backed up by, well, a dominant defense that gives up only 12.5 points per game.

The undefeated Katy TigersBradley Collier (VYPE)

“I think the overall experience of each game has allowed me to become the quarterback I am, today,” Koger said. “As a senior, I’ve tried to soak it all in, but you get lost in the days of constantly working towards a goal. I’ve made the most of it, so far. I’ve learned several life lessons along the way. The value of hard work, consistency and being on time has been instilled in me through the Katy program. ”

The Tigers are set to face off against C.E. King this Friday at 7 PM in NRG Stadium. If they can advance, they will be two more wins away from bringing their State Title total into the double-digits.

“I think we just need to do what we do,” said Koger. “If we can stay consistent in our performances as we have been, then we’ll be one step closer.”

Said like a true Katy QB1.