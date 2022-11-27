Kyle Allen starts today for the Houston Texans offensive offense

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 13: Kyle Allen #3 of the Houston Texans warms up prior to the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on November 13, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Hey guys, it’s Ari Alexander checking in on the 1-8-1 Texans as they move their way toward the #1 overall pick in the NFL draft and likely a new quarterback for 2023.

THEY MAKE THE CHANGE

Speaking of QBs, it’s a big week for the Texans on that front as Lovie Smith announced Houston made the change to bring in Kyle Allen to start against the Miami Dolphins.

Houston Texans quarterback Kyle Allen (3) on the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Allen is 7-10 in a full season worth of starts over his 5-year career, with 24 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. Most of his play came in 2019, where he started 12 games for the Panthers.

Last season, Allen played in limited action in just two games.

RECEIVER WOES

The Texans top two receivers Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins have less yards combined (863) than Miami’s #2 wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (878). Waddle, an Episcopal grad is a big part of the Dolphins air attack. His numbers look impressive, but the Dolphins also have the NFL’s leader in receiving yards in Tyreek Hill, who has 1,148. Hill is on pace for nearly 2,000 yards through the air.

OFFENSIVE OFFENSE

The Texans will need to score to keep up with the Dolphins and are ranked very low in a number of offensive categories. Houston is 30th in points, 32nd in yards, 26th in rushing yards and 29th in passing yards per game.

Lovie Smith said this week there won’t be any changes in play calling, but Pep Hamilton’s first season in that role has gone worse than expected.

WHAT’S NEXT

The Texans are on the road in Miami to face the Dolphins at noon today. Next week, Houston comes home to face the Cleveland Browns in what is expected to be Deshaun Watson’s return from suspension.