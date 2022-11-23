THE FUTURE: Ike’s Next Superstar on Campus

Aldine ISD schools have seen many student-athletes go on to play at the next level, especially in football.

This year alone, you have Nimitz DB Cory Huff Jr., who will be going to Baylor, MacArthur ATH Justin Williams Jr., who will go to Rice, and last but not least, Eisenhower WR Ryan Niblett who will head to Texas. The talent in Aldine ISD is always there but the only question now is who will be next?

The next star athlete has emerged at Eisenhower, following his breakout sophomore campaign, this season, and everybody has their eyes on him.

Joseph Albright is a Sophomore ATH from Eisenhower High School who has already gained the attention of many D1 programs. The recently rated 4-star played Safety/Running Back for the Eagles this year and was a versatile playmaker on both sides of the ball.

The young standout burst onto the scene in 2022, but football for him started at a young age.

"It all started with my cousin, I use to look up to him when I was younger," Albright said, "he was the rising star of the family and I used to want to be like him so bad so my parents finally decided to let me play at age 5."

Playing at such a young age, Albright had gained such a passion for the game and has dreams of where football can take him, saying playing ball has "been a blessing for me. I’m looking forward to becoming the first in my family to play college football".

Albright saw most of his varsity action on the defensive side of the ball, in which he had 52 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 7 pass breakups, and 2 Interceptions, with one being a 102-yard pick-six. The sophomore also got some playing time on offense and in the kick return game with 220 total yards, 2 rushing touchdowns, as well as a kick return touchdown.

"This season was great for me, coming in last year as a freshman, starting on varsity with only 4 games played, because my injury really set me back. But, this year was my year to redeem myself and show everyone why I should take my talents to the next level, I really enjoyed it".

The Swoop nation athlete had a lot to say about this season but also talked about the relationship he built with Texas Commit 4-star wide receiver and teammate, Ryan Niblett. Albright said that he learned a lot from Niblett.

"He’s a very humble, smart, and hardworking person. He really showed me that it doesn’t matter what school you're at, if you put the work in you’ll be successful anywhere."

He also mentioned that their relationship has been beyond football expressing, "he’s like a big brother to me if there’s anything he can help me with he would be more than happy to help me and I appreciate him so much for leading the way for me".

Albright made his presence known in the district, as only a sophomore, and is expected to have a breakout Junior year. But, this offseason, he has plans on improving his game.

"I plan to get in the weight room more and gain more weight to build my body up, " Albright said. "Also, I plan to do a lot of conditioning to help build my endurance".

The future of Eisenhower mentioned he will be hitting some college camps this summer and, also, will be running track. His game should be on another level next Fall.