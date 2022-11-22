Texans’ Jerry Hughes nominated for NFL sportsmanship award

(Gary McCullough, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Houston Texans defensive end Jerry Hughes (55) leaving the field after an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

HOUSTON – Texans veteran defensive end Jerry Hughes is one of 32 nominees for the annual Art Rooney sportsmanship award.

It’s named after the late founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steeler, Pro Football Hall of Fame member Art Rooney Sr.

“These Rooney Sportsmanship Award nominees exemplify the fiercest competition combined with the excellence of sportsmanship, said Troy Vincent, NFL executive vice president of football operations. “It reflects the very values of respect, resilience, and fairness that inspire both teammates and opponents to be the best in the world.”

The winner is determined by a vote of current NFL players. From the eight finalists, each team’s players will submit a consensus vote of their choice for the winner. As in Pro Bowl voting, a team cannot vote for its own player.

The winner will receive a $25,000 donation from the NFL Foundation to a charity of his choice.

Aaron Wilson is a contributor to KPRC 2 and click2houston.com