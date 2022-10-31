VYPEU Behind the Lens: Photo Gallery, Creek dominates Spring Woods

On October 27th, the Cypress Creek Cougars took on the Spring Woods Tigers at Darrell Tully Stadium. The Cougars kept an impressive lead throughout the entire game, finishing the first half with a score of 56-0.

"This game we came together as a team to do what we needed to and have fun with it. We are just working day in and day out to get to where we need to be the best team we are" Cypress Creek defensive back Jayden Cervantes said. Creek finished the game with a score of 77-0.

The Cougars are now 4-5 overall. They will take on the Cy-Ridge Rams next week, November 4th, at Pridgeon Stadium for their final game of the season.

Jared Guter (No. 12), Griffith Towle (No. 18), London Zenon (No. 30), Kirby Sims (No. 14)

Senior offensive lineman Markell Cormier (No. 75) and Sophomore wide receiver Jamon Richardson (No. 5)

Sophomore wide receiver Rashod Richardson (No. 13)

Senior wide receiver Kirby Sims (No. 14)

Sophomore wide receiver Jamon Richardson (No. 5)

Fan in the stand signing a Creek player's cast.

Senior offensive lineman Johnathan Vining (No. 55) and senior wide receiver Kirby Sims (No. 14)

Junior quarterback Brad Jackson (No. 7)

Junior wide receiver Kyzler Johnson (No. 3) and senior wide receiver Izaiyah Bargas (No. 8)

Senior running back Yalance Brown (No. 22)

Junior quarterback Travis Ainsworth (No. 16)

Junior running back Guylon Wardlow (No. 28)