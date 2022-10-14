Building Something: Aldine's Johnson Ready to Get It Done

THIS SEASON IS BIG-TIME FOR ALDINE’S JOSHUA JOHNSON.

The Mustangs’ linebacker and fullback knows his senior year will be consequential. “This seems to be a defining year,” Johnson said. “I’ll go to college, regardless, but I prefer to go to a school I’m comfortable with. Right now, the goal isn’t to go to college for football. The goal right now is to play football to go to college.”

The good news? He’s as ready as he’s ever been after a few transitional years.

Johnson went to Aldine High as a freshman, had to move because of family problems for his sophomore year and returned as a junior. Last year, he said, was a “down year”.

Now he’s back playing his traditional linebacker position and has benefitted from a full spring and summer where the focus was on nothing but football.

“I’ve been going to a couple schools because of COVID and family issues, so this was my first real offseason,” Johnson said. “It felt good to get some consistent work and have a consistent position instead of having to move around. It felt good just to get comfortable with my teammates and my coaches.”

Intangibly, Johnson has it all. Leadership. Intensity. Maturity. Strength. A trust in his teammates and coaches.

“I’m able to put a defense together and allow everyone to know what they need to do,” he said. “Hold everyone accountable and hold myself accountable.”

On the field, Johnson stands 6-feet and 212 pounds. He got the season started nicely, averaging a team-best seven tackles per game through the first two games.

He expects a breakout campaign, not just because of his preparation but because of new coach Cirilo Ojeda.

“He’s been great,” Johnson said. “Ever since he’s shown up, guys have really locked in. He’s given us all a chance to become more of a unit as a team. He’s really a football guru, in my eyes. He really knows what he’s doing and we’re looking forward to a year of great coaching."

In his free time, Johnson likes to work. Be active. Productive.

He works for his aunt at Eagle Eye Security, which he credits for helping him stay in shape for football. When he’s not working, in school or on the field, he’s reading or writing.

“I believe building generational wealth starts with intelligence,” Johnson said.

“I want to build something that will actually last, long after I’m gone,” he added. “I’m always on the move, always trying to get something done. I don’t like lazy people. I don’t ever want to be one. I always have to be getting something done.”