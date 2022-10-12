Source: Texans signing Micah Dew-Treadway

HOUSTON – The Texans are signing former Chicago Bears and University of Minnesota defensive tackle Micah Dew-Treadway to their practice squad following his visit Tuesday, according to a league source.
Dew-Treadway previously worked out for the Texans this season.
Dew-Treadway went undrafted and signed with the Bears.
He played four seasons at Notre Dame before transferring to Minnesota.
Dew-Treadway (6-4, 308 pounds) played 88 snaps in the preseason and had two pressures and one hurry with one sack.
Aaron Wilson is a Pro Football Network reporter and a contributor to KPRC 2 and click2houston.com