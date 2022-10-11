Second Is Best: No. 2 is No. 1 For IKE DB Hutcherson

THE BEST CORNERBACK AT ALDINE EISENHOWER TYPICALLY EARNS THE RIGHT TO WEAR NO. 7.

Senior Tyler Hutcherson, however, declined the allowance.

Hutcherson is more interested in creating his own path by wearing No. 2. Hutcherson wears it because his father, Eric, wore it when he played safety for IKE in the late ’90s.

“I always was the No. 2 guy, so I rock No. 2,” Hutcherson said. “They told me I could have No. 7, but I just wanted No. 2. I guess I’m going to change the culture of it.”

Aside from dad, Hutcherson is hoping to also follow in the footsteps of Adrian Frye, a senior defensive back at Texas Tech and alumnus of Eisenhower, Class of 2017.

Eric often took Hutcherson to watch IKE games as a young boy. In middle school, Hutcherson remembers watching and admiring the way Frye played.

“He’s really why I play the position I play now,” Hutcherson said.

Hutcherson’s goal is to be as inspiring for others as Frye was for him.

“I just want to make plays, so that kids who are in the stands now like I used to be, can look up to me as a good example,” he said. “When they see me play, I want them to know what to expect.”

Hutcherson was not always a corner back. He initially played receiver. But Eisenhower coaches, enamored with his speed, athleticism and strong ball skills, moved him to cornerback as a sophomore.

“I was mad, but it grew on me,” Hutcherson said. “I just fell in love with it. I had a starting spot right away and they just told me to make plays. I’m glad I made the move. Now, I’m going to college for it.”

Hutcherson is verbally committed to play at Stephen F. Austin, though a few schools remain in pursuit of his considerable talents.

“It makes my senior year a lot easier. It’s a lot of stress off my back,” he said. “If I didn’t commit, I’d probably be wondering where I’m going to go and have a bunch of things going on in my head. But now that I’ve got it out the way, it’s a relief.”

Now, Hutcherson just stays focused on the season.

“This offseason was probably one of the best we’ve ever had,” Hutcherson said. “We did 7-on-7 and got a lot of team chemistry. We all want to win, and we all have that goal this year because last year was a disappointing season. This year, we have a different mindset and we’re coming for everybody in district.”

Especially No. 2, who plays to make dad proud.

“I’m just trying to set a high standard,” Hutcherson said. “Back then when he played, they were one of the top teams in the state. I’m just trying to get us back to where they were. It’s my senior year. I’m trying to go out with a bang.”