KLEIN ISD Athletes of the Month: Butler, Spence shine in September

Welcome to our new feature - the Klein ISD Athletes of the Month - highlighting some of the best student-athletes in one of the most proud districts in the state of Texas. One girl and one boy will be selected each month representing the independent school district.

The recipients for the month of September are ...

...

Brad Spence, Klein Forest Football

Klein Forest’s Brad Spence is a problem for opposing offenses. The 6-foot-3 defensive end is a nightmare for opposing offensive coordinators and offensive tackles. Spence is long, strong and athletic with a burst of power. He has committed to the University of Arkansas but has unfinished business at Klein Forest. He hopes to lead the Golden Eagles to a playoff appearance on his way out before passing the baton to his brother Trent Spence, who plays the other end position. Brad recently had a 50-yard fumble return against Waller where they shutout the Bulldogs – 52-0.

...

Lydia Butler, Klein Oak Cross Country

Sophomore Lydia Butler is the next big thing for Klein Oak cross country. She has put together an amazing fall so far. She led off the year with a win at the Klein Oak Steeple Race in the 3000-meters in August. Butler then finished fourth in the highly-competitive Friday Night Lights in The Woodlands in the 4000 meters. The youngster then earned seventh at the Seven Lakes Spartan Invitational in the 5000 meters followed by a third-place finish at the College Park Invite. Most recently, Butler earned a fifth-place finish at the Hoka/McNeail Elite Invitational in the three-mile run. State is in her sights.