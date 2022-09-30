Bring The Weights: Bridge City HS Powerlifters Aiming High In 2022

THE POWERLIFTING PROGRAM AT BRIDGE CITY HIGH SCHOOL HAS SEEN EXPONENTIAL GROWTH SINCE ITS FIRST YEAR.

From 10 athletes to 35 being on the roster at the end of last season, the excitement around powerlifting is real in Cardinals country under the past leadership of Rachel Hamerly. Jimmy Hallman is also coaching powerlifting as well.

A trio of girls – Allyson Yeaman, Lexi Smith and Avery Weidner – who have all been to the State Powerlifting meet, will be the headliners this year. Also, watch out for Heavan Lynch on the girls side, while Mason Pruett, Mario Martin and Nick Lejeune will power the boys side.

“We’ve got a lot of great kids coming back,” Hamerly said. “They are leaders, they will push each other, they work together and they are all about encouraging any new member that wants to come out and try. ”We asked Yeaman, Smith and Weidner three big questions to start the year.

VYPE: What are you all’s personal goals for this year?

Yeaman: I would like to get higher in my ranking. I finished 11th my sophomore year and I would like to do anything to get higher.

Smith: I would like for the team to do the best they can.

Weidner: I would like to win State this year.

VYPE: What is it like to do powerlifting at Bridge City High School?

Yeaman: It ’s a party every single day. It’s a blast.

Smith: It ’s more than just intense. It ’s fun.

Weidner: We’re just a big family.

VYPE: What is your message to other girls thinking about getting into powerlifting?

Yeaman: I feel like girls underestimate themselves a lot. I know I did. I feel like powerlifting is a way for them to do something they thought they never could. All around it is a great sport. We’re all a big giant family.

Smith: Nobody is going to go into it judging you.We’re going to push you to be the best that you can be.

Weidner: You can’t give up on yourself. You have to be dedicated and believe in yourself.