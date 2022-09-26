The Senior Squad: Willis Leans On Experienced Players To Lead Program

A TEAM’S TONE IS SET BY ITS SENIORS.

The Willis volleyball team has a trio of strong-minded seniors, each with strengths that complement the others. Setter Savannah Paskeis a social ball of energy, who keeps it light and fun. Libero Lakin Horne sees the game from an intellectual perspective as a member of the National Honor Society. Taylor Hayes is the freak athlete in the middle, who can jump out of the gym on the block or hammer a point to the floor.

LAKIN HORNE

ON HER FUTURE: My goal is to get recruited to play in college. I want to earn a degree in Kinesiology and have a career in sports medicine, physical therapy or complementary medicine (chiropractor). I could see myself as a coach because I understand the game. But, more importantly I understand what happens outside the game.

WHAT IS YOUR BEST ADVICE AS A SENIOR? You need to focus on yourself first. It’s a lot harder to please everybody else, than just yourself. Don’t let everyone else’s opinions dictate your career. Also, being a successful leader is understanding that everyone on your team is different. All of those differences can make a team successful.

...

SAVANNAH PASKE

WHAT IS YOUR FAVORITE SHOW ON NETFLIX? Stranger Things

WHAT IS YOUR HYPE SONG? El Chapo

WHAT WOULD YOUR SUPER POWER BE? Time Travel. I’d love to go back in time to fix some of my mistakes.

WHERE’S YOUR FAVORITE PLACE TO EAT? Salata

WHAT ARE YOU DOING IN 10 YEARS? I’m married with a family and working in our family insurance business. You need an Umbrella Policy?

...

TAYLOR HAYES

ON HER VOLLEYBALL JOURNEY: My sister played a few years back and got me into it. Volleyball was a challenge for me and I wasn’t that good at first. I like to see my improvement over the years and that ’s really why I stuck with it.

WHAT ELSE DO YOU DO OUTSIDE OF VOLLEYBALL? I run varsity track – the 100, 200 and sprint relays. It really helps my quickness and footwork in volleyball.

WHAT ARE SOME THINGS THAT PEOPLE MAY NOT KNOW ABOUT YOU? I used to be a barrel-racer when I was growing up in Pampa, Texas. I work out with a trainer every day and I want to be a Realtor when I get older.

HOW DO YOU BUILD CHEMISTRY? You need some inside jokes with your teammates. You have to be bonded from previous activities. Last year, we went to San Antonio. Me and my roommate competed against other rooms in a dance battle. It’s the sleepovers, team dinners and hang outs that build chemistry.