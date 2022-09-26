Storm Tracker: Willis Volleyball On The Cusp Of Something Special With Storms At The Helm

COACH MEGAN STORMS’ PLAN IS TAKING SHAPE.

In her fifth year, Storms has changed the culture of Willis volleyball and the program is turning a corner.

“It’s been a growing experience going from Class 5A to 6A,” she said. “You have to build a 6A mentality from playing year-round club and starting at a young age. To compete at this level, you have to get that mindset. Those big schools in our district already have that established.”

Storms should know having been an assistant coach at super-power The Woodlands for several years.

“We had our best offseason this year and our pre-district has been really good (16-10),” she said. “They are seeing their hard work pay off and it’s coming together.”

Leading the way is one of the most powerful kill artists in the State of Texas – sophomore Carly Paugh – who is the Wildkats’ “go-to, big hitter”, said Storms. Paugh will be a college recruit to watch as she gets older and more experienced.

Senior Savannah Paske has done a tremendous job so far running the offense, Taylor Hayes has great athleticism in the middle and Lakin Horne is the defensive specialist.

“Savannah has grown so much in the game and she is having a great senior year,” Storms said. “Taylor Hayes provides the energy and athleticism and Lakin is our calm, cool, collected leader.”

With the addition of New Caney, Caney Creek and Cleveland, Willis is getting some much-needed confidence in district play.

“The new teams bring great competition,” she said. “I know we can match up with them and be really successful too. It’s just getting over the mental hump. As they start to believe in themselves, watch out.”