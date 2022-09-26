Center of Attention: Live-Wire Setter Makes Cardinal Volleyball Fun; Successful

TARYN DOIRON IS A VIBE.

Whether it’s TikToking with her teammates in the locker room or laughing with friends in the hallways, the senior is the center of attention...always.

“Look, I’m a loud person,” she laughed. “I love to talk, and volleyball is mainly about communicating with your friends. You have to talk a lot, especially as a setter.”

The 2021 District 22-4A Setter of the Year is the heartbeat of the Cardinal volleyball team. She’s a great friend, a great big sister and a great player.

Her passion has always been volleyball, having grown up in her family’s gym – CourtPerformance – where she learned the game and has passed it on to others.

“My parents owned a gym right down the street and I grew up there,” she said. “All of our freshmen coming in this year, I’ve coached the last three years. They are my little sisters.”

Having won 24-straight district games entering this fall and winning back-to-back District 22-4A titles, Doiron is looking for more in 2022.

“We have lost twice to Huffman in the playoffs,” she said. “We are coming this year. We have a great offense with Demi Carter, who is a beast, and some talented freshman.”

What makes Doiron unique is her versatility. She had nearly 1,000 assists in 2021 and over 120 aces as a six-rotation player.

“I’ve started varsity for four years and have never really stepped off the court, playing all the way around,” Doiron said. “I’ve always been a leader and I’ve tried to build personal relationships with each girl ever since I’ve been here.”

As her high school career wraps up and her legacy is cemented as a Bridge City legend, Doiron has a plan. Shocking, right?

“I’m studying to get my insurance license,” she said. “That’s my plan. Oh yeah, I’ll probably coach some volleyball as well.”