FOOTBALL LIVE: Watch North Shore HS vs Westfield HS on KPRC 2+ tonight at 7 p.m.

KPRC 2+ is proud to be the home of high school football and volleyball games this season.
Each Friday evening, a football game of the week will be featured on our KPRC 2+ livestream, and you can watch it live for free.
- Scroll down for ways to watch KPRC 2+ on your devices.
Don’t miss the Sept. 9 Game of the Week at 7 p.m. between the North Shore Mustangs and Westfield Mustangs on KPRC 2+.
High school volleyball games air on KPRC 2+ Tuesday evenings.
Three ways you can watch KPRC 2+
- Tune into KPRC 2+ through your streaming device on your TV. Just search KPRC on your Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, or Google TV.
- Watch on the KPRC 2 News app – which is free to download in your Apple or Android app store.
- Catch the show on Click2Houston.com/watchlive or in the video player below.
KPRC 2+ is always on and is your home for news, special shows and live event coverage.
Below is the normal newscast schedule:
- Monday through Friday: 4:30-8 a.m., 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 4-5:30 p.m., 6-6:30 p.m. and 10-10:30 p.m.
- Saturday: 6-7 a.m., 8:30-9:30 a.m., 6-6:30 p.m. and 10-10:30 p.m.
- Sunday: 6-7 a.m., 8-9 a.m., 10-10:30 a.m., 5-5:30 p.m. and 10-10:30 p.m.
If no newscast is streaming at these times, it’s possible it has been preempted by national news or sports coverage. You can check our TV listings for the current programming schedule.