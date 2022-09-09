86º

LIVE

Sports

FOOTBALL LIVE: Watch North Shore HS vs Westfield HS on KPRC 2+ tonight at 7 p.m.

The matchup is the KPRC 2 - VYPE Game of the Week

Tags: High school sports, Game of the week, Sports, Houston High School Football, North Shore, Westfield, Friday Football Frenzy
Fullscreen graphic promoting the VYPE high school football game of the week on KPRC 2+ 9/9/22

KPRC 2+ is proud to be the home of high school football and volleyball games this season.

Each Friday evening, a football game of the week will be featured on our KPRC 2+ livestream, and you can watch it live for free.

  • Scroll down for ways to watch KPRC 2+ on your devices.

Don’t miss the Sept. 9 Game of the Week at 7 p.m. between the North Shore Mustangs and Westfield Mustangs on KPRC 2+.

High school volleyball games air on KPRC 2+ Tuesday evenings.

Three ways you can watch KPRC 2+

  • Tune into KPRC 2+ through your streaming device on your TV. Just search KPRC on your Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, or Google TV.
  • Watch on the KPRC 2 News app – which is free to download in your Apple or Android app store.
  • Catch the show on Click2Houston.com/watchlive or in the video player below.

KPRC 2+ is always on and is your home for news, special shows and live event coverage.

Below is the normal newscast schedule:

  • Monday through Friday: 4:30-8 a.m., 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 4-5:30 p.m., 6-6:30 p.m. and 10-10:30 p.m.
  • Saturday: 6-7 a.m., 8:30-9:30 a.m., 6-6:30 p.m. and 10-10:30 p.m.
  • Sunday: 6-7 a.m., 8-9 a.m., 10-10:30 a.m., 5-5:30 p.m. and 10-10:30 p.m.

If no newscast is streaming at these times, it’s possible it has been preempted by national news or sports coverage. You can check our TV listings for the current programming schedule.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.