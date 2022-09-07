Attention: ‘Kats Led By First-Class Senior Leaders

THE KLEIN HIGH BEARKATS WERE ON THE OUTSIDE OF THE 2021 PLAYOFF PICTURE IN HEARTBREAKING FASHION. THE ‘KATS FELL 41-36 IN DOUBLE OVERTIME TO KLEIN OAK TO MISS THE POSTSEASON.

“Missing the playoffs last year hurt,” senior running back Myles Arterberry said. “We have collectively come together as a team and we’ve been working on our craft all offseason. We are really dedicated, and we are going to make the playoffs this season.”

It’s no shock that Arterberry is giving out the marching orders as he committed to Army over the summer. He was a second team, all-district selection as a junior.

The other playmakers on offense include outside receivers Grant Jansky and Aisayah Brown, who will hope to stretch the field and open spaces for Arterberry in the run game. Brown, an honor roll student, is also an elite athlete on the track, advancing to the UIL State Meet in the 4x400 relay. Kai Powell will also help as a slot receiver.

Junior Bret Kilchrist will run the offense at quarterback with hopes that his offseason and summer training will translate to Friday nights.

The defense will be the strength of the team. The captain of that side of the ball is unanimous first-team, all-district pick Daniel Moore, who is a hybrid safety/linebacker. Moore is a tackling machine with a nose for the football.

The defensive line is solid with Vincent Wells in the middle and Judah Boyce and Joey Ortego on the edge. Boyce is a dual-sport athlete with a tremendous 6-foot-2 frame. The basketball/football player uses his size and athleticism to his advantage. He can play on the edge and flip to tight end on offense.

Ortego (6-foot-3, 230-pounds) returns after an injury-plagued junior season and will also give the defense more bite. He is also tremendous in the classroom with a GPA over 5.1.

The back end will be led by Malachi Griffiths, who has a ton of game experience and will provide senior leadership to a team that could be a sleeper in 2022.