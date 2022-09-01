The Big 3 (8.31.22): Romriell, Animashaun, Richardson shine from Tuesday’s volleyball action

HOUSTON - Another edition of the Big 3 is here!

This has become a Wednesday staple following a solid slate of volleyball matches on Tuesday nights across the Houston-area. It was another big night with some career milestones being hit.

Those deserve their own shoutout.

Langham Creek's Leah Rios reached her 1,000th assists of her career. She now sits at 1,012.

Tomball's Lindy Godwin reached her 1,000th assists of her career on her birthday.

Bridgeland's Lauren McIntyre reached her 1,000th assist of her career.

Conroe's Emma Malak reached her 1,000th dig of her career on Tuesday with 15 digs

Another shoutout goes to the Conroe volleyball team, which improved to an amazing 32-0 on the season with a sweep of Willis on Tuesday night. As it stands today, Conroe is the lone undefeated team left in the State of Texas in Class 6A. Byron Nelson is right behind at 24-1 and Highland Park is 23-2 and Cypress Ranch is 19-2. A big test for Conroe comes up Friday with a showdown with The Woodlands (22-8). Winner of that match will own sole possession of first place in District 13-6A.

Now, here is your Big 3 from Tuesday night's action.

Coaches please DM us your players of the match following your Tuesday games for the Wednesday Big 3. You can also email nominees to joshua.koch@vypemedia.com

Ad

Ashley Richardson - Clear Springs

Ashley Richardson had a big night for Clear Springs as they defeated Deer Park 3-2 in a thriller. Richardson finished with 24 assists and 13 kills for the Chargers.

Reese Animashaun - St. John's

St. John's pulled off a huge program win on Tuesday night, defeating Foster. That is an SPC program punching up to Class 5A and taking down a program in a sweep. A big key to that victory was the play of Reese Animashaun, who recorded a triple double. Animashaun finished with 11 kills, 12 digs and 23 assists in the win. An incredible performance.

Simone Romriell - Seven Lakes

Seven Lakes took care of business against Katy Taylor on Tuesday night in straight-set fashion. A big piece to that victory was the play of Simone Romriell at setter. She finished with 27 assists for the match, which averages out to nearly 10 assists per set.

Honorable Mentions

Mackenzie Strban, Alvin (17 kills, 15 digs, .333, 47.2%) Abby Fuller, Clear Springs (25 digs) Lindy Godwin, Tomball Lauren McIntyre, Bridgeland (24 assists) Maggie Ellender, Klein Oak (32 assists, 13 digs, 4 kill) Skylar Skrabanek, Katy Tompkins (14 kills, 10 digs) Emma Malak, Conroe (15 digs, 1 ace) Ariana Goode, Klein Collins (9 kills, 8 blocks, 5 digs) Madi Hobbs, Second Baptist School (17 kills, 3 aces)