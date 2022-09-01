​Legacy Prep (LPCA) showing off new offense in new district

The Legacy Prep Christian Academy (LPCA) Lions went 3-7 last year, and while only nine starters (six on offense) are back, there is talent in store for 2022.

Legacy Prep will also be showing off a new offense that has been installed over the offseason. The triple option will be rolled out and running the show will be 6-foot-1, 165-pound QB Wyatt Francis, a natural leader who threw for 1,110 yards and eight touchdowns, while rushing for 89 yards and three more TDs.

The wings will be David May and Chase Carrico and the full back is Bishop Moorman (6.9 yards per carry, 2 TDs rushing; 12.5 yards per catch, TD receiving).

“The new triple option fits our kids a little better and I’m excited to see our kids execute it,” coach Clint McDonald said. “Our skill players are our strength and if they are patient, they will have the ability to be game-breakers.”

WR Ian McCraray (470 yards, 4 TDs) will also play a big role in the offense.

Defensively, the Lions will need a lot of new faces to step up. Keep an eye on sophomore Sutton Moyer (46 tackles) and junior Tanner Herridge (29 tackles). Carson Lagunas will play on both sides of the line and Moorman will be the nose guard and outside linebacker. Carrico and McCararay will also flip to defensive back.

“We are going to try and control the clock more on offense and make some big plays on defense,” McDonald said. “That’s our game plan.”

The Lions stay as in TAPPS 4A but havea new district made up of Austin Brentwood, Bay Area Christian and Cypress Christian.