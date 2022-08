In the first game of the season, Tomball High School faces Stratford High School in their own stadium. The game ended with the final score being 28-46. Here are some pictures from the game:

Jaime Rowe

Jaime Rowe

Jaime Rowe

Jaime Rowe

Jaime Rowe

Jaime Rowe

Jaime Rowe

Jaime Rowe

Jaime Rowe

Jaime Rowe

Jaime Rowe

Jaime Rowe