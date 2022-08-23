VYPE Coaches Corner: Episcopal’s Steve Leisz previews 2022 season

HOUSTON - Coming off a tough 2021 season, Steve Leisz and company are ready to hit the ground running in 2022.

With some new faces on the squad, including Karson Gordon at QB1, the Knights are going to be one of the teams to watch in the private school realm. Other big names include Andre Thompson (WR), Lane Linebarger (WR), Brayden Crow (SS), Breylan Thompson (CB), Hutch Coward (DT), Billy Wheless (OL), Cullen Witt (OL/DL), Sean Thompson (CB), Madden Morgan (DE), Cullen Walton (DE), Makai Wong (OL), Jason Otah (DE) and Jackson Chavis (DB/WR) are names to remember.

VYPE caught up with Leisz prior to the start of the season, which opens on Friday at Livingston with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m.