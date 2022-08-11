411: Kyla Paulino of FB Austin Volleyball

Kyla Paulino recently won the VYPE Houston Public School Preseason Setter of the Year Fall Poll! VYPE caught up with Paulino for the 411 on the star from Fort Bend Austin.

VYPE: How long have you been playing volleyball and how did you get your start?

Paulino: I started playing volleyball when I was 12. Watching my cousin play made we want to give volleyball a try as well.

VYPE: Who's your favorite athlete and why?

Paulino: My favorite athlete is former university of texas volleyball player, Cat McCoy. She was a Ds / Libero which was the position I originally started out as. Watching her on the court made me realize she was my favorite because of how she was always cheering for her teammates and consistently had a positive attitude and mindset.

VYPE: What's your pre-game meal? Routine?

Paulino: Before a game my favorite meal would be a chicken pesto panini and a paradise point smoothie from tropical smoothie cafe.

VYPE: Off the court, what is your favorite thing to do?

Paulino: Off the court I enjoy hanging out with my friends and family. I also love to spend time outdoors especially at the beach.

VYPE: What's your favorite subject in school?

Paulino: My favorite subject in school is math. It is the subject I succeed and excel the most in during the school year.

VYPE: What is the one memory from the game you'll never forget playing volleyball?

Paulino: One memory that I will never forget is playing our rival school, travis high school. The game went to five sets and all of the sets we were fighting and working very hard to compete and win. The student section had lots of energy and was cheering loudly for us. This game was the most intense game of the season and beating them made us come together as a team while having fun.