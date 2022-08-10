2022 All-VYPE Preseason Private School Volleyball

Every single year, VYPE puts together a list of the best of the best around the Houston area. And 2022 is no different. It is time to introduce you to the 2022 Preseason All-VYPE Private School Volleyball Team.
PLAYERS OF THE YEAR
Preseason Player of the Year: Layne Bulow, FBCA Preseason Hitter of the Year: Bayleigh Minor, FBCA Preseason Setter of the Year: Lauren Wolford, John Cooper School Preseason Utility Player of the Year: Kirra Musgrove, Lutheran South Academy
1st TEAM
Outside Hitter
Jordan Booth, TWCA Alexis Bodunrin, Frassati Catholic Piper Stephenson, St. Agnes Academy
Setter
Ariel Francis, St. Agnes Academy Shea Stone, FBCA
Middle
Ava Harrington, Episcopal
DS/Libero
Taylor Crain, Lutheran South Academy
Utility
Katherine Nelson, Lutheran South Academy
2nd TEAM
Outside Hitter
Madi Hobbs, Second Baptist School NiMya Maruska, St. Agnes Academy Mykayla McMillian, Episcopal
Setter
Keely McNeil, Rosehill Christian Katie Wise, TWCA
Middle
Grace Morton, St. Agnes Academy
DS/Libero
Chloe Davis,
St. John’s
Utility
Margot Manning, St. John’s
