2022 All-VYPE Preseason Private School Volleyball

Every single year, VYPE puts together a list of the best of the best around the Houston area. And 2022 is no different. It is time to introduce you to the 2022 Preseason All-VYPE Private School Volleyball Team.

PLAYERS OF THE YEAR

Preseason Player of the Year: Layne Bulow, FBCA Preseason Hitter of the Year: Bayleigh Minor, FBCA Preseason Setter of the Year: Lauren Wolford, John Cooper School Preseason Utility Player of the Year: Kirra Musgrove, Lutheran South Academy

1st TEAM

Outside Hitter

Jordan Booth, TWCA Alexis Bodunrin, Frassati Catholic Piper Stephenson, St. Agnes Academy

Setter

Ariel Francis, St. Agnes Academy Shea Stone, FBCA

Middle

Ava Harrington, Episcopal

DS/Libero

Taylor Crain, Lutheran South Academy

Utility

Katherine Nelson, Lutheran South Academy

2nd TEAM

Outside Hitter

Madi Hobbs, Second Baptist School NiMya Maruska, St. Agnes Academy Mykayla McMillian, Episcopal

Setter

Keely McNeil, Rosehill Christian Katie Wise, TWCA

Middle

Grace Morton, St. Agnes Academy

DS/Libero

Chloe Davis,

St. John’s

Utility

Margot Manning, St. John’s

