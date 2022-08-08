BREAKING: VYPE reveals cover of 2022 Houston Football Preview Magazine

HOUSTON - VYPE Media revealed the cover of the 15th annual VYPE Houston Football Preview Magazine cover on Sunday night LIVE on KPRC2 Sports Sunday with Randy McIlvoy.

This is the second time that VYPE has revealed the cover on KPRC2 Sports Sunday.

For the first time though, the cover included an NFL player as former Atascocita and Texas A&M standout Kenyon Green graced his second-career cover for VYPE. The first time came in 2017 as a member of the Atascocita football team, now he does it as the 2022 NFL Draft first round pick of the Houston Texans.

Green was joined on the cover by Louisville-commit Rueben Owens II of El Campo, Mississippi State-commit Seth Davis of Katy, UTSA-commit David Amador II of defending Class 6A State Champion North Shore, Fort Bend Christian Academy's Brady Dever, Willis' DJ Lagway and The Woodlands' Mabrey Mettauer.

This is the second time that VYPE has shot a cover outside NRG Stadium, the last time coming in 2012.

Special thanks to the Houston Texans for working with VYPE to create this special cover for the 2022 edition.