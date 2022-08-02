VYPE 2022 Volleyball Preview - (THE SLEEPERS): The Foster Falcons

The Falcons have finished second in district play in each of the last two seasons and are hoping this is the year they break through. Coach Morgan Hunter will have plenty of talent at her disposal.

Key returners from last year’s 28-15 Area finalist are junior Jackie Onyechi (2.1 kills per set, .346 hitting percentage, 101 total blocks), and seniors Koryn Johnson (2.1 kills per set, 2.7 digs per set, 53 total blocks) and Chloe Howard (4.1 assists per set).

Keep an eye on juniors Mikaela Mendoza (1.2 kills per set, 0.8 digs per set) and Brinleigh Davis (3.3 assists per set), and sophomore Brooke Barnes (1.6 kills per set).