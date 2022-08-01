VYPE 2022 Volleyball Preview - THE SLEEPERS: The Magnolia Bulldogs

Senior Alex Bull, juniors Chloe Richards and Kira Braun, and sophomore Jenna Cicherski are the cornerstones of a Bulldogs’ club that graduated five seniors from a 29-17 Bi- District finalist.

The 6-foot-2 Bull and 6-foot-1 Richards are the top returning attackers. Bull averaged 2.3 kills per set; Richards averaged 1.8. They are also a formidable duo at the net with 170 combined blocks last year. Richards is also the team’s top returner in the back row, averaging 1.6 digs per set.

Magnolia is set passing-wise, however, and will have no issues setting the tempo. Braun averaged 9.4 assists per set and Cicherski averaged 5.5. Richards, if needed, is also a capable passer, averaging 4.1 assists per set. Sophomore Haley Herndon is a young talent with a lot of potential. Senior Whitney Harper will also be key to Magnolia’s attack.