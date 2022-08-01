VYPE 2022 Volleyball Preview - THE SLEEPERS: Santa Fe Indians

Santa Fe had a good year last season, going 27-14, finishing third in district play and beating Crosby in the playoffs before falling to perennial power Fulshear, but the Indians will be in reloading mode after graduating seven seniors.

That included stars Kenzie Smith and Dru Hawkins. Santa Fe will rely heavily on seniors Andee Stamper (1.6 kills per set, 19 aces) and Kadee Frantz (1.5 kills per set, .303 hitting percentage, 27 aces).

Seniors Heidi Hillman and Bre Montemayor, and junior Morgan Walton are promising talents to watch out for and will be asked to assume larger roles.