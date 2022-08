MacArthur graduates four seniors from last year’s 25-15 Bi-District finalist team that rolled through district play undefeated. The Generals could be a sneaky pick to make a nice playoff run this year.

Sophomore Jessika Martinez (2.6 kills per set, .353 hitting percentage, 60 total blocks, 50 aces), and senior Natalie Gammage (1.4 kills per set, 50 total blocks) will set the pace for MacArthur this year.