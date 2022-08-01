THE SLEEPERS: Clear Creek Wildcats

The Wildcats return impressive talent from a 30-17 District Champion that finished as a Regional Quarterfinalist. Sophomore Olivia Jones (1.9 kills per set) and senior Southwestern- commit Stratton Sneed (1.5 kills per set) are potent on the attack. Jones, whose athleticism and skill belie her 5-foot-8 frame, is also a legitimate threat at the net defensively (57 total blocks).

Seniors Mia Sauers (3.4 digs per set) and Daisy Mitchell (2.1 digs per set) are no strangers to floor burns. Mitchell also runs an efficient offense (5.2 assists per set).

Junior Melody Herrin could emerge as a force in the middle.

There is plenty of prowess in the cupboard for coach Scott Simonds despite graduating 10 seniors.