The Contenders: Fort Bend Christian Academy Eagles

The Eagles are poised to defend their TAPPS 5A State Championship, though they will be doing so under a new leader.

Alex Edwards departed FBCA after two seasons, the school’s first State crown and 51 wins in 65 games, turning around what had been a lackluster program. Edwards took an Assistant Director role with Houston Skyline.

Tommy Sustula has been named the new head coach for the Eagles and comes over from the club world having coached for Houston Skyline.

FBCA went 35-4 last season and returns five starters. Leading the flock will be a pair of dynamic sophomores in Layne Bulow (721 kills, 264 digs, 86 aces) and Bayleigh Minor (565 kills, 53 blocks). Seniors Shea Stone (458 assists, 187 digs, 64 aces) and Sarah Webber (108 kills) and junior Hadley Hodge (93 digs, 20 aces) help form a formidable, experienced, athletic, all-around team.

Ad

Keys to success for the Eagles will be Minor and Oyinkansola Ajimotokan in the middle, and solid ball control from the pin hitters and Hodge.