The Sleepers: Lutheran South Academy Pioneers

As they enter 2022, the Pioneers are looking to best their Bi-District round exit from the playoffs a year ago.

Under coach Geoff Stresman (17th season, 293-210), they may have the pieces to do it after their young squad got much-needed experience last fall.

First team, all-district pick Taylor Crain (359 digs, 160 assists, 50 aces) is set to return, along with second teamer Kenna Sambrano (165 kills, 33 blocks) and honorable- mention picks Makynna Robbins (117 kills) and Remy Keller (114 kills, 70 digs).

A big addition to the squad will be Kirra Musgrove, who registered 576 assists, 408 digs and 343 kills in 142 sets last year as a freshman at Clear Falls. She was the District 24-6A Newcomer of the Year last season. Her arrival gives LSA some extra firepower to tap into.