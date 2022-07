Last season, Frassati registered a Bi-District playoff win, beating out St. Joseph Academy 3-0 to advance to the TAPPS 5A Area Round.

First team, all-state selection Alexis Bodunrin, a University of St. Thomas-commit, is the straw that stirs the drink for the Falcons.

Second team, all-district pick Lauren McCollor and honorable mention, all-district selection Sofia Miranda are both set to return to the nest.

Remember the name Natalia Kacprzak as well on the outside for Frassati Catholic.