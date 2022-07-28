The Dark Horses: The Woodlands Christian Academy Warriors

TWCA returns a plethora of experience and talent from a 16-18-1 team that finished as a Bi-District finalist last season.

Leading the way for the Warriors are senior outside hitter Jordan Booth, (350 kills, 250 digs, 74 aces), senior setter Katie Wise (402 assists, 202 digs, 44 aces) and senior right side hitter Kirstyn Montgomery (108 kills, 14 aces).

There is plenty of quality depth around the trio as well, including senior right side hitter Lily Jadlot, senior defensive specialist/libero/ hitter Katelynn Holloway, senior outside hitter/right side hitter Avery Buck, senior middle blocker Carley Welch and senior libero Brooke Harris.